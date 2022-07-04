The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 439,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. 151,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,236. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

