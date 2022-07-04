Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,273,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3,104.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

VFVA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.37. 37,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.