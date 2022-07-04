Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,084,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,432. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.