Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,417. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.