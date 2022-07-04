Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

