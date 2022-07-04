Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Top Ships alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.