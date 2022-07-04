Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.61.

TSE TOU opened at C$66.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$550,491,006.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

