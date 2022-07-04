TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.