Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE TG opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tredegar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

