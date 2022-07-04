Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 310.96% from the company’s current price.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TRVI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 49,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,946. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $126,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,754,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,027,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,999 shares of company stock worth $148,151. 36.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

