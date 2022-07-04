Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of American Woodmark worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $941,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of AMWD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.