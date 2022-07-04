Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,485 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,745 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 133,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 6,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,712. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Cambium Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.