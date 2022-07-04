Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 188,547 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,547 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 924,037 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 739,809 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 723,946 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,237,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 603,315 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 331,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,318. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

