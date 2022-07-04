Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 23,605 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Movado Group accounts for about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,690. The company has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Movado Group Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.