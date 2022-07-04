Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,263 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

