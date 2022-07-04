Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Synopsys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 399,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Synopsys by 354.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 88,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

