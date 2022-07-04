Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the period. Integer comprises about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Integer worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,293. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

