Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $33.61. 11,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

