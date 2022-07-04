Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.84. 136,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

