Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up about 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ COKE traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $575.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.93 and a 200 day moving average of $536.64. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.