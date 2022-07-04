TrueFi Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and $7.90 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

