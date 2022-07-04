Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 419,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,770,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 224,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

