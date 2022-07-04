Truist Financial Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.