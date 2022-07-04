Truist Financial Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFGC. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
