Truist Financial Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $95.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

