Truist Financial Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

VNO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

