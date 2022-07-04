Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.81 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($42.55) to €45.00 ($47.87) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.53) to €40.00 ($42.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($58.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

