UCA Coin Market Cap Tops $546,411.67 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $546,411.67 and $1,201.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00084820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015091 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,346,386,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,307,526,135 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.