Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $19,488.56 and $34.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00154871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00858849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

