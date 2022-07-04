UniLend Market Capitalization Hits $7.14 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

