uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.