United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

UUGRY stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

