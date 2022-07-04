Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.79.

NYSE U opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.36. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

