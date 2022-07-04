Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Update

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.15. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,712. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $213.60 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.01 and its 200 day moving average is $263.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

