Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 434,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 353,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 1,318,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

