Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

