Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

