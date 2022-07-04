Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,111,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $177.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

