Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

