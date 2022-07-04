Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

