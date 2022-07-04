Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 493 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average of $249.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

