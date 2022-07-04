Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.