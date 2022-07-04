Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 135,259 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,259 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Adient worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

