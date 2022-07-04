Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,572 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $343.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

