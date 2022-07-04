Velas Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $97.97 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000348 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002256 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,321,297,642 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

