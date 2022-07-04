Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $102.10 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $102.10 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,321,297,586 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

