Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

