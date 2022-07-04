Verso Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $330,853.29 and approximately $5,148.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00147341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00858659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

