Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -436.33 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

