Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VOG stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.88. The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

