Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.52.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

